Sharon Arlene Brotherton: August 11, 1944 — December 19, 2025

LONGVIEW- Sharon Arlene (Hendricks) Brotherton passed peacefully at home on December 19th while holding the hand of her husband of 61 years.



Together with her husband Dennis Brotherton, Sharon lead a life as a devoted servant to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Through a lifetime of faithful pursuit, she came to trust Him completely and lived to point to His love, grace, and mercy. She loved and joyfully served her husband, children, family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, neighbors, “neighbor grands”, church and her community with her eyes fixed on Jesus. Though she is gone from our sight, the love she shared will live on in our hearts. We look to the day when, for those who also accept her Lord’s amazing gift of love and forgiveness, will be reunited in His presence forever.

A service will be held at Columbia Heights Assembly of God on Friday, January 16th, at 2:00 to honor her life and the one she pointed to through her multiple acts of love.