Noon Year Celebrations—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Sharon Arlene BrothertonDecember 30, 2025
City of Kelso Seeking Input For EPA Brownfield Cleanup Grant—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsDecember 31, 2025
Both the Kelso and Longview public libraries are hosting kid-friendly New Year’s celebrations today.
The Noon Year’s Eve Party at the Kelso Public Library runs from 11 a.m. to noon. The event includes snacks, crafts, and a countdown with a balloon drop at noon.
At the Longview Public Library, the Happy Noon Year Celebration takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages six and under are invited, along with their grown-ups and siblings. Activities include crafts, dancing, a balloon drop, sparkling cider, and cupcakes.