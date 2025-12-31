Noon Year Celebrations—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Both the Kelso and Longview public libraries are hosting kid-friendly New Year’s celebrations today.

The Noon Year’s Eve Party at the Kelso Public Library runs from 11 a.m. to noon. The event includes snacks, crafts, and a countdown with a balloon drop at noon.

At the Longview Public Library, the Happy Noon Year Celebration takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children ages six and under are invited, along with their grown-ups and siblings. Activities include crafts, dancing, a balloon drop, sparkling cider, and cupcakes.