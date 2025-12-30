Kelso Opens Cold Weather Shelter—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Kelso has followed Longview’s lead and announced the opening of its cold weather shelter. Through tomorrow, the shelter will be open at Kelso Christian Assembly, located at 403 Academy Street.

As reported yesterday, the city-contracted shelter in Longview is open at the McClelland Arts Center, 951 Delaware Street.

Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton issued a press release declaring a cold weather event due to forecasted overnight lows at or below 32 degrees. When that threshold is met, the shelter will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Hamilton also said anyone interested in permitting and opening a temporary severe weather shelter should contact the Community Development Department at 360-423-9922.