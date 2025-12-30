Vernonia Runaway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Vernonia Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old who has been reported as a runaway.

According to police, Skyyler, the son of Rose Sunshine, was officially reported missing on December 21, 2025. Sunshine told officers her son first ran away around December 11 and returned home on December 14. After returning, she disciplined him by taking away his cellphone and grounding him.

Two days later, Sunshine took her two children to a school Christmas program around 6 p.m. While inside the building, Skyyler reportedly ran off into the crowd. A Vernonia police officer assisted Sunshine in searching for him for about three hours, but he was not found.

On December 23, Vernonia police received information from Vernonia Schools indicating activity on Skyyler’s Chromebook. The school provided an activity log and IP address, which was traced to the Forest Grove area.

At this time, police say there is no evidence of foul play and no indication that Skyyler is currently in Vernonia. The investigation remains open, and officers are working with outside agencies to locate him.