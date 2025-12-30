Fireworks Use Times—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Celebrate the new year with explosives, but remember you can’t just set off fireworks whenever you want. Unlike the multiple days before and after the Fourth of July, fireworks can legally be used in Cowlitz County only tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the 1st.

Fireworks stands opened a few days ago and are a great way to support local nonprofits. As always, remember to use fireworks safely.