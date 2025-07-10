William Earl Pryor: May 28, 1963 — June 30, 2025

WOODLAND- William Earl Pryor, affectionately known as Billy, was born on May 28, 1963, in Baltimore, Maryland. He passed away on June 30, 2025, in Woodland, Washington, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Billy attended school in Baltimore, where he began to cultivate the cheerful and engaging personality that would define his life. A happy-go-lucky guy, he could spark up a conversation with anyone, and his warm spirit made him beloved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His headstrong nature sometimes led him into trouble, but it was this same tenacity that endeared him to friends and family alike. He loved fiercely and passionately, standing as a pillar of support for those he cherished.

In 2008, Billy made a bold decision to seek a fresh start. This choice proved transformative; it led him to meet the love of his life, embark on a fulfilling career that he excelled in, and ultimately become the man his mother and grandmother always believed he could be.

While he enjoyed the comfort of home, Billy also delighted in occasional outings to the casino, whether accompanied by his wife, sister, or friends, or even when flying solo. He also found joy in nurturing friendships, particularly through helping his dear friend Mary Jane in her garden.

Billy is survived by his son, Nigel Pryor; sibling, Joyce Ray; brother, Kevin Pryor; cousin, Selina Jenkins; nephews, Arnold Jones and Kevin Walker; and nieces, Aiyanna Atkinson and Leisha Jones. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Alice Pryor; father, Earl Pryor; wife, Alberta Pryor; sister, Lakeisha Atkinson; and grandmother, ElizaAnn Reed.

One of the fondest memories for those who knew him is recalling the unmistakable joy radiating from him on his wedding day—an image of happiness that epitomized his capacity for love and commitment. He will be profoundly missed, yet his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were touched by his kindness and warmth.