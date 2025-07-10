Man Get’s 14.5 Years in Prison for Sex Abuse of Juvenile in Rainier—Klog 100.7 News

A man has been sentenced to 14.5 years in prison following a Columbia County investigation into sex crimes involving a juvenile that reportedly occurred over a two-year period.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced yesterday that 36-year-old Jacob Witham pleaded guilty on July 3rd to four counts of 2nd Degree Sex Abuse. The case began on April 29th when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a reported juvenile sex crime in the Rainier area. Investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence revealing that the abuse spanned across three different states and four counties.

Witham was arrested on May 12th and initially charged with 2nd and 3rd Degree Sex Abuse, 2nd Degree Online Sexual Corruption of a Child, Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor, Sexual Misconduct, and Incest. Additional charges of sex abuse and incest were later added.