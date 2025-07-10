Missing Local Autistic Teen Found on Moving Train in Centralia Yesterday Morning—Klog 100.7 News

An autistic teenager is back home safe after being found riding on top of a train in Centralia yesterday.

Law enforcement in Longview had been searching along the train tracks early in the morning after reports came in that the teen was on the run. Despite an extensive search, they were unable to locate him.

Later that morning, a report came in of a juvenile crouched on a moving train headed north. Centralia Police were contacted and responded.

According to a press release from the Centralia Police Department, officers found the teen around 6am running on top of the train. He was safely contacted and brought down, then reunited with his family.