Paul Bricknell Stepping Away From Role as Executive Director of the Cowlitz Chaplaincy—Klog 100.7 News

An opening is coming at the top of the Cowlitz Chaplaincy. Yesterday, Executive Director Paul Bricknell announced he’ll be stepping away from the role at the end of the month.

The Cowlitz Chaplaincy is a Christian, donation-based nonprofit that provides support to first responders and others in Cowlitz County.

Bricknell says he’s stepping down because working two jobs has become a stretch. In addition to serving as Executive Director, he’s also the pastor at Rivertown Church.

“Serving in this role has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Bricknell said. “From setting the vision and leading strategy to sharing our chaplain story and raising support, this journey has shaped me in profound ways.”

He says he’s working closely with the Chaplaincy Board and team to ensure a smooth transition. Bricknell says he still plans to stay involved with the Chaplaincy and continue his financial support of the mission.