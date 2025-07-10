Summer Concerts at the Lake—Klog 100.7 News

The Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concerts at the Lake return this evening at Martin’s Dock. Free music is starting at 6 p.m. and continuing every Thursday through August 14th.

Tonight’s featured performers are Beat Frequency, a pop/rock/R&B/funk duo from the Pacific Northwest. New this year is the Rotary Club of Longview’s Craft Beer and Wine Garden presented by Life Mortgage. Food trucks and snack carts will also be available, so come hungry.

Also happening tonight at 6 p.m. is another free show in the McMenamins Summer Concert Series. 1000 Year Flood will take the stage at the Westin Amphitheater next to the Kalama Harbor Lodge.