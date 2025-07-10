Weekend Events Kicking Off Today—Klog 100.7 News

Longview Excessive Storage Draft Ordinance—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 9, 2025
The Kalama Community Fair starts today and runs through Saturday. It opens with the flag ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at VFW Post #10435. The beer garden opens at noon. Later in the day, the Kalama High School Blues Band will perform on the main stage from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by the Kalama Fair Queen coronation at 7 p.m. The evening wraps up with DJ music at 8 p.m.
Toledo Cheese Days also begins today and continues through the weekend. This year’s theme is American Cheese. Markets will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Big Cheese Social kicks off at 6 p.m. with country music, BBQ, and a toast. This year’s honored Big Cheeses are Lynn Sorensen, Sharon Peterson, and Mike and Diane Morgan.
Rainier Days gets underway tomorrow at Rainier City Park.