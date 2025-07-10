Weekend Events Kicking Off Today—Klog 100.7 News

The Kalama Community Fair starts today and runs through Saturday. It opens with the flag ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at VFW Post #10435. The beer garden opens at noon. Later in the day, the Kalama High School Blues Band will perform on the main stage from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by the Kalama Fair Queen coronation at 7 p.m. The evening wraps up with DJ music at 8 p.m.

Toledo Cheese Days also begins today and continues through the weekend. This year’s theme is American Cheese. Markets will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Big Cheese Social kicks off at 6 p.m. with country music, BBQ, and a toast. This year’s honored Big Cheeses are Lynn Sorensen, Sharon Peterson, and Mike and Diane Morgan.

Rainier Days gets underway tomorrow at Rainier City Park.