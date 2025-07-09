Longview Excessive Storage Draft Ordinance—Klog 100.7 News

At last night’s meeting, the Longview City Council voted to move forward with a draft ordinance aimed at regulating excessive storage of personal property in public areas. A final vote on the proposed amendment to the city code is scheduled for July 22nd.

The draft ordinance defines excessive storage as volumes exceeding 55 gallons, items that block public access, items that pose health, fire, or sanitation risks, or items that create unsafe or unsightly accumulations. If passed, the ordinance would allow the city to remove such property and is intended to establish clearer standards for public behavior. The draft said that the measure is designed to support enforcement without “criminalizing poverty”—a concern voiced by opponents of the city’s previously passed zero-tolerance resolution on public camping.

A point of division among councilmembers emerged regarding potential support options for those experiencing homelessness. Councilmembers Angie Wean and Ruth Kendall supported exploring designated storage or safe parking areas so that unhoused individuals could safely leave belongings while attending appointments or conducting daily activities. Councilmembers Kalei LaFave and Erik Halvorson opposed the idea, citing concerns over additional financial burdens on the city.