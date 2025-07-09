Transgender Woman Given Pretrial Release After Being Forced in Solitary Confinement in Columbia County Jail—Klog 100.7 News

A transgender woman has been granted pretrial release to a halfway house after her attorney told the judge she was being held in solitary confinement at the Columbia County Jail due to the facility’s refusal to house her with either male or female inmates.

According to The Oregonian, 46-year-old Julie Winters is accused of throwing a butcher-style knife at a federal officer outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on June 24th. Authorities say the incident occurred after officers approached her for lighting an illegal firework near the front gate late in the evening.

Winters faces federal charges of attempted assault of a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and intimidating a federal officer. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lewis Burkhart raised concerns about her release; Winters is already out on pretrial release in a separate case involving the alleged assault of a police officer in December. That case has been delayed due to a lack of available defense counsel.

The Oregonian says that Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley has not responded to inquiries regarding the jail’s policy on housing transgender inmates.