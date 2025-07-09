Injury Details Released on Former St. Helens Man Shot in Coeur d’Alene—Klog 100.7 News

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has released new information about the injuries sustained by firefighter David Tysdal, a former St. Helens resident, during the June 28 shooting in Coeur d’Alene.

According to officials, Tysdal was shot once in the back, causing significant injuries. The bullet collapsed his left lung, fractured his clavicle, and shattered multiple ribs. The trauma also led to spinal swelling, which has left him currently unable to move his legs. However, doctors say his spinal cord remains intact, and there is hope that mobility may return as the swelling subsides.

Tysdal has undergone several surgeries and remains in the intensive care unit, though he is now in stable condition.

A 1996 graduate of St. Helens High School, Tysdal began his firefighting career during his time at the University of Idaho, where he joined the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department as a sophomore. He has been serving with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department since 2002.