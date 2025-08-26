William “Bill” Thomas Okrasinski: February 20, 1951 – August 16, 2025

ST. HELENS- It is with profound sorrow and much love that the family of William (Bill) Thomas Okrasinski announce his unexpected passing on August 16, 2025 at the age of 74.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Joan; children Peter, Anna (Mitch), and Paul (Amber); grandchildren, Elliott, Alex, Emma, Devyn, Sam, and Zane as well as 3 great-grandchildren. He will also be dearly missed by his church family and friends at Columbia Bible Presbyterian.

Bill was born February 20, 1951 in Portland, Oregon, the youngest of 4 children of Theodore and Margaret (Sinclair) Okrasinski. He was predeceased by his sister Susan and brothers Ted and Dan.

A true outdoorsman and expert tinkerer, Bill could most often be found out in his pole barn designing and building specialty tools, felling and splitting trees on his property, and toting grandkids around in his tractor. He was an avid collector of vintage and antique tools, and would often restore them to their original luster. Bill loved hiking and exploring the outdoors. In his thirties, he climbed local mountains, took his family on many memorable camping and fishing trips, and demonstrated a true respect and affinity for nature. Despite suffering a debilitating stroke in 2023, he quickly made his way back to the woods, first walking up and down his steep driveway as he regained mobility. Bill then ventured further to his favorite logging roads and trails, covering 184 miles of ground since December 2024.

He will be sorely missed. There will be a family-only graveside service at Willamette National Cemetery, and a memorial service to be announced.