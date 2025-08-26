Mark Alan Erhardt Sr.: December 9, 1967 – August 15, 2025

ST. HELENS- Mark Alan Erhardt Sr., 58, of St. Helens, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 15, 2025, after a difficult battle with mental health struggles. His passing was discovered by his beloved son, Mark Jr. and his daughter in law Gladys.

Born on December 9, 1967, to Martin and Lavonne Erhardt, Mark grew up with a love for adventure and a strong devotion to family. He spent many years working at Boise Cascade Papermill before retiring, but his proudest role in life was being a full-time family man.

Mark was a thrill seeker at heart, happiest when four-wheeling, enjoying the outdoors, hunting, fishing, or watching NASCAR. He was funny, hardworking, and caring, always quick to lend a hand. Whether he was helping his parents around the house, taking his dad to appointments, or fixing things that needed repair, Mark lived a life of generosity and love.

He is survived by his children, Mark Alan Erhardt Jr. and Alysia Thornton; his parents, Martin and Lavonne Erhardt; his sister, Kristy Erhardt; his nephew, Tavish Erhardt; his niece, Tani Huntington; his great nephews; and his loving girlfriend, Kim Yeager. Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose. A reception will follow immediately after the service, and later that day family and friends are invited to gather at Columbia View Park, St. Helens waterfront for a casual get-together in Mark’s honor. All who knew and loved him are welcome. He will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread by family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the family’s GoFundMe.