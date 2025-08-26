Ruth Ann Admire: January 29, 1944 — August 12, 2025

KELSO- Ruth Ann Admire was born in Lyons, Nebraska on January 29, 1944 to Loarin and Louise Day. She married Larry Varner on September 2, 1961, and together they had three children: Jeanette Foster, Scott Varner, and Shari Varner. Though Ruth and Larry divorced on September 13, 1974, she later found love again and married Rex Admire on December 13, 1974. Both Larry and Rex preceded her in death.

Ruth dedicated over 30 years of her life as a home caregiver, touching many lives with her kindness and compassion. She cared deeply for the people she served, treating them with the love and respect she extended to all those around her.

Family was at the heart of Ruth’s world. She found great joy in attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and supporting them in all their activities. A proud member of the Wednesday Morning Bowling Club, she shared laughter and friendship alongside her daughter and sister Janet. Ruth cherished every family gathering, where meals, stories, and hugs were shared freely.

Ruth is survived by her children: Jeanette (Steve) Foster of Castle Rock, WA; Scott Varner of Flint, TX; and Shari Varner of Kelso, WA. She is also survived by her stepchildren: Donald Admire of Juneau, AK, and Laura (Sean) Krause of Canby, OR. Ruth was a proud grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 12. She is also survived by her sister Janet (Steve) Marcil of Castle Rock, WA, her brother Butch Day of Longview, WA, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rex Admire, her brother Jim Day, and her stepson David Admire.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 20th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at 1220 Shaffran Road, Castle Rock, WA.

Ruth’s warmth, humor, and enduring love for her family and friends will be remembered always.