Robert “Bob” Earl Driver: August 15, 1930 — August 11, 2025

WOODLAND- Robert “Bob” Driver, a lifetime resident of Woodland Washington, passed away on August 11th, 2025, just four days prior to his 95th birthday. He had two of his sons at his side as he peacefully took his last breath. He was the last to join his siblings and parents in an eternal celebration as they welcomed him home.

Bob was born in Longview Washington on August 15th, 1930, and grew up in Woodland. His parents were Yukon Samuel Driver and Hertha Louise Roller. Bob was always proud of his dad’s service as a teacher in Clover Valley, Woodland and Kalama schools.

He married Mildred “Mickey” Taylor and together they raised six children in the Woodland community. He proudly worked for Ben Thomas Logging for more than 35 years, which included hauling logs, poles and the occasional bridge. He always enjoyed the cherished “roundup” which entailed hauling cattle, horses (and an occasional piece of heavy equipment) to Ben’s island on the Columbia River in a personnel carrier (similar to one he operated in the Navy). This was discontinued when Bob hauled “the bridge” that now connects that island to the dike road.

Bob and Mickey loved living in the country raising cattle, chickens, dogs, cats, horses and the occasional pig. Bob always dreamed of being a farmer with fields of cows and horses. Of his animals, the horses were his favorite, and riding was a cherished past time for the Driver family, with yearly excursions to the Pacific Crest Trail with family and friends.

When the weather didn’t allow outdoor activities, the entertainment switched to playing pinochle with friends, and bowling on various leagues at Hazel Dell Lanes. Bob loved to dance, and no female was safe when some good dancing music would ring out on the Lawrence Welk or Hee Haw shows. It was not uncommon for Bob to grab his Sweetheart as she walked by (or whatever female was close) for an impromptu “cut of the rug”.

Later as the years added up, Bob and Mickey found the love of fishing for kokanee and had many adventures (some hilarious and some scary) as they spent time on the lakes. Both Bob and Mickey also found great joy watching sporting events with their children and grandchildren in the Woodland schools. Friday night football was a favorite way to end the work week and cheer on his old alma mater. Both Bob and Mickey loved watching professional sports as often as they were broadcast. The Seahawks, Blazers and the Mariners were their favorite teams.

Bob was a special soul who was loved by everyone that had the opportunity to know him. He always had a quick smile, a big bear hug, and if you wandered into his home… food… lots and lots of food. He loved cooking almost as much as he loved feeding anyone that was willing. If you were asked if you would like something to eat, your answer better not be “I’m fine” because he would always say “I didn’t ask if you were fine, I asked you if you wanted something to eat”! Bob was also very proud of his gardening and canning skills, which resulted in many, many quarts of fruit and vegetables (mostly beans). Dad’s laugh was infectious, and he was always willing to make a joke, or to show off his “magic socks”.

Bob and Mickey have both moved on to a better place and have left a legacy of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Surviving children include Debra Leinenbach (husband Rick), Bob Driver (wife Kathy), Bill Driver (wife Vikki), Keith Driver, Stacey Driver, and Tom Driver (wife Keri). These children all share a great gift… having been raised by an incredible and kind man.

Bob was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 17 years after his family joined the church, and he has remained a faithful disciple of Christ. He, Mickey and their children have been sealed as a family in the Seattle Temple for time and eternity.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 281 Insel Rd in Woodland Washington. The closed casket service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on September 8th with light refreshments to follow. After a brief visit with friends and extended family, Bob will be laid to rest at the Frank Abel Cemetery next to his eternal companion. Afterward, immediate family members will gather at an alternate location.