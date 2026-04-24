Sherry Hadler, Wife of Murdered Restaurateur, Dies—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) – Sherry Hadler, the wife of late restaurateur Grant Hadler was found dead on Tuesday. The preliminary cause of death has been ruled a suicide.

The death of her husband, a well-known person in the restaurant business and owner of Grant’s at the Monticello, was a high-profile case. Grant Hadler died in February of 2023 and a local man was convicted in his murder. Ruperto Aguayo is serving an eight-year prison sentence.

Sherry Hadler turned over the management of Grant’s to their son Nic. He tried to make a go of it, but the eatery at the Monticello Hotel closed.

Sherry had to deal with loss of her husband in a public setting as the investigation and court case took well over year.

Grant and Sherry Hadler had been married for 29 years at the time of his death. The couple had three children.

Funeral services for Sherry Hadler are pending.