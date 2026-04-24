Local Philanthropist Robert Kirchner Dies—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) – The former plant manager at Kalama Chemical and a well-known philanthropist in Longview-Kelso recently passed away..

Robert Kirchner passed away at his Longview home on April 16th. He was 90 years old.

A Pennsylvania native, Kirchner came to the area as the manager of the Dow plant in Kalama. Along with two partners, Bob purchased the plant from Dow and made it into a specialty chemical producer that was a major player in the global market.

Bob and his wife Pauline raised their family here and they were two of the most generous givers in the Longview-Kelso area. They were involved in numerous causes and donated to countless charities through their Foundation, including St. John Medical Center, Lower Columbia College and many others. They were also active in the St. Rose Catholic Church.

Bob is survived by Pauline and their children Kristin, Rob and Diane and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The impact of Bob and Pauline in the community is immeasurable.

Funeral services have yet to be announced.