Longview City Council Preview—KLOG 100.7 News

The Longview City Council is set to meet Thursday night, with discussions including animal sheltering efforts and a follow-up on the closure of Hope Village.

The animal sheltering update comes after the council directed staff last month to work with Cowlitz County on a plan for temporary animal control-related sheltering. Since then, city and county leaders have met and toured a proposed site located at 1635 3rd Avenue. The county is considering remodeling an existing building to house roughly 17 kennels, with work expected to include design, permitting, utility upgrades, and kennel installation.

However, the site is not currently zoned for that type of use. Council members are expected to consider directing staff to begin the process of updating the city’s zoning code to allow for the facility. If approved, the earliest timeline for consideration would be in June before the Planning Commission and July before the City Council. A firm cost and completion date have not yet been determined, but the project is expected to take several months before becoming operational.

Also on the agenda is a six-month follow-up discussion on Hope Village, which the city closed in October of last year. Council had previously asked for an update on impacts following the closure, including changes in public safety, service needs, and overall conditions in the community.

City staff, along with the Longview Police Department and the city’s Behavioral Health Unit, will provide updates on trends in enforcement, service connections, and ongoing challenges. They will also outline the current costs associated with maintaining the site while it remains closed.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Longview City Council Chambers.