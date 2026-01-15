Where is Marie? Protests—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

This afternoon, a local group is protesting outside the Kelso office of 3rd Congressional District Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Cascade Forward is hosting the “Where Is Marie?” protest from noon to 2 p.m. following the ICE killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

They say that Representative Gluesenkamp Perez has said nothing and that silence from leadership is not neutrality. They also are criticizing the fact that the representative was quick to condemn the shooting of Charlie Kirk over the summer yet silent on Good’s death.