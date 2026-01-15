Bail Set at $100,000 For Greggery Teel—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso man who was the superintendent of the White Pass School District is now barred from contacting anyone under 18 following his arrest this week on suspicion of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

The Daily News reports that 52-year-old Greggery Teel had his bail set at $100,000 yesterday; he remains in the Cowlitz County Jail. In a release from the White Pass School District, they said that they were not aware of the investigation into Teel until the Longview Police Department made their press release; they say that Teel has been suspended from his position.

Prosecutors asked for $200,000 bail, citing safety concerns for children, while the defense requested $15,000. The judge also ordered Teel to report to offender services and barred him from using internet-capable devices.

TDN says Teel was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop as he left his Kelso home. Longview police say the investigation began after multiple referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving online accounts uploading and sharing illegal images of minors.

Police say there is no evidence the alleged crimes involve any school where Teel worked.

Teel previously worked as an elementary principal in the Toutle Lake School District and held positions in the Napavine and Centralia School Districts. His next court hearing is scheduled for January 28th.