Mary Sharon Crawford: December 18, 1938 – January 11, 2026

Mary S. Crawford of Lacey, Washington died January 11, 2026 at the age of 87.

Mary was born in Woodland, WA on December 18, 1938, to Raymond and Esther Lucas. She grew up in Kalama, WA and graduated from Kalama High School in 1957. Mary also graduated from Lower Columbia College, and attended Central Washington University and graduated from City University.

She Married Darold M. Crawford on November 11, 1960, at the Kalama Methodist Church. They made their first home in Tacoma, moved to Bremerton and Kalama, and eventually moved to Longview in the 1970’s. Mary worked for the Longview School District for thirty-two years and retired in 2008. Upon retirement she and Darold moved to Panorama City, a retirement community in Lacey.



Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, James Lucas from Kalama and her husband Darold. She leaves behind two children, Teresa of California, and Scott of Wilsonville, Oregon, and six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mary enjoyed sewing, crafts, cooking, flowers, traveling when possible and watching sports. But most of all she loved her UW Huskies (Dawgs) and Seattle Seahawks. We all knew when football was on she would get so involved with her games! She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lacey. Mary loved spending time and making things for all her grandkids and great grandkids. She would light up when any of the grandkids would walk into the room to see her.

In the days before her passing she loved watching her son put together lego sets, sometimes she would help put them together. She even got to do a few sets herself. Mary had touched so many people’s hearts, we are sad to see her go. But she is now with husband, her parents and watching over us.

A funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday 1/15/2026 at the Columbia Funeral Service chapel with Glenn Dunnam officiating. A concluding service and interment will take place at the Kalama IOOF cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 11 am to service time at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to the panorama benefit fund, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey, WA. or Faith Lutheran Community Center, 7075 Pacific Avenue SE, Lacy, WA.