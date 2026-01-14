Kelso Man Employed As White Pass School District Superintendent Arrested in Child Sexual Abuse Material Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Kelso man who is a superintendent at a Lewis County school district was arrested yesterday following an investigation into online child sexual abuse material.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew says the Longview Police Department arrested 52-year-old Greggery Teel around 9 a.m. in connection with the possession and online distribution of child sexual abuse material. Teel is the current superintendent of the White Pass School District, and he was the principal of Toutle Lake Elementary for the 2022–23 school year. Currently, there is no evidence indicating any students within his district were involved.

The investigation began after detectives received multiple referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Investigators identified several online accounts suspected of uploading and sharing illegal images involving minors.

Detectives obtained subscriber records, account information, and internet usage data that linked the reported online activity to Teel’s residence in Kelso. Multiple online accounts, email addresses, and internet connections were identified as being used to upload and distribute the reported material.

Teel was taken into custody without incident. The Longview Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call Detective Adam Surface at (360) 442-5800.

The arrest of Teel comes after Rainier High School principal Jeremy Williams of Longview was arrested back in September, also on child pornography charges.