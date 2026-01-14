Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley Coming to Columbia County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz County Elections Office Logic and Accuracy Test—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 14, 2026
Kelso Man Employed As White Pass School District Superintendent Arrested in Child Sexual Abuse Material Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 14, 2026
Columbia County residents: one of Oregon’s U.S. Senators is coming to St. Helens later this week to host a town hall. Senator Jeff Merkley will be at the John Gumm Building at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
The conversation will focus on Merkley’s work in Washington, D.C., and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their ideas.
No reservation is required to attend, but those interested should be aware that the event may reach full capacity.