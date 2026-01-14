Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley Coming to Columbia County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Columbia County residents: one of Oregon’s U.S. Senators is coming to St. Helens later this week to host a town hall. Senator Jeff Merkley will be at the John Gumm Building at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The conversation will focus on Merkley’s work in Washington, D.C., and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their ideas.

No reservation is required to attend, but those interested should be aware that the event may reach full capacity.