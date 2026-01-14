Cowlitz County Elections Office Logic and Accuracy Test—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Elections Office is conducting a logic and accuracy test on its ballot tabulation equipment today for the upcoming February 10th special election. The test is to ensure every vote is counted accurately.

The test is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the County Administration Building in Room 205. If you are interested in observing it, please contact the Elections Office at 360-577-3005. The February 10th special election will include levies for the Longview and Kalama School Districts in Cowlitz County. Ballots will be sent out on Friday, January 23rd.