West Longview Structure Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a fire early this morning at a home in West Longview.

Around 4:40 a.m., Cowlitz 911 received a call for Longview fire crews to respond to the 5400 block of Oriole Drive. When crews arrived, they reported flames coming from the attached garage of a small residence. Firefighters attacked the fire with hose lines and protected the main living area of the home.

The fire was knocked down within about 10 minutes. It did not extend into the living space, though some light smoke entered the home.

No one was injured. Fire crews remain on scene investigating and working with the homeowner.