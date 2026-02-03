Coal Creek Road Fallen Tree—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

West Longview Structure Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 2, 2026
If you live on Coal Creek Road, you may experience delays this morning due to a fallen tree.
The Cowlitz County Department of Public Works posted around 6:20 a.m. that Coal Creek Road is closed between Tanglewood Drive and Woodside Drive.
The tree brought down a power line across the roadway. Traffic can detour around Carlon Loop.
The Longview School District says bus routes 20 and 27 may be delayed this morning because of the closure.