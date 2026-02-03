Coal Creek Road Fallen Tree—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you live on Coal Creek Road, you may experience delays this morning due to a fallen tree.

The Cowlitz County Department of Public Works posted around 6:20 a.m. that Coal Creek Road is closed between Tanglewood Drive and Woodside Drive.

The tree brought down a power line across the roadway. Traffic can detour around Carlon Loop.

The Longview School District says bus routes 20 and 27 may be delayed this morning because of the closure.