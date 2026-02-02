Naselle-Grays River Valley School District Closes Due to Illness—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Silver Alert For Missing Castle Rock Man—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 2, 2026
West Longview Structure Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 2, 2026
Yet another area school district says it will not be opening its doors today due to widespread illness.
The Naselle–Grays River Valley School District says it is closed today because sickness has caused staffing shortages. Superintendent Josh Brooks made the announcement last evening.
This follows similar closures on Friday, when the Toutle Lake School District and some Portland-area districts also closed. Those districts said the closures were due to the spread of norovirus.