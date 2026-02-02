Silver Alert For Missing Castle Rock Man—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

1/30-2/1/2026 Weekend Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 30, 2026
*UPDATE he was found safe in Castle Rock around 8am*
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Washington State Patrol for a missing Castle Rock man.
80-year-old James “Monty” Gorley was reported missing late last night after never returning home. Authorities say Gorley left for church around 8:30 a.m. yesterday but never arrived. His phone is turned off, and investigators believe he may be unable to return home without assistance.
Gorley was driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma with Washington license plate C40855B. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 195 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white sweatshirt, a gray turtleneck, blue jeans, and brown boots.
Anyone who sees Gorley or his vehicle is asked to call 911.