1/30-2/1/2026 Weekend Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

sQuatchfest is back, and this year it’s mixed with GalacticFest. This Friday and Saturday at the Cowlitz County Event Center, it’s otherworldly entertainment, expert speakers, food and drinks, themed vendors, a sQuatch-calling contest, kids’ activities, and much more. Get your tickets at kelsolongviewchamber.org. Plus, Friday from 7 to 10pm is the first-ever date night at sQuatchfest.

Saturday:

The Mother and Son Dance Party is this Saturday at the McClelland Arts Center. This year’s theme is “To the Moon and Back, I Love You!” The event includes contests and games, a photo booth, great snacks, and lots of dancing. There are two sessions, one from 3 to 5pm and the other from 6 to 8pm. It is put on by Longview Parks and Rec. Tickets are just $15 and can be found on their website.

The Stage Door Concert Series is back at the Columbia Theatre. On Saturday at 7:30pm, enter through the stage door, then enjoy café-style seating on stage, hors d’oeuvres, and an open bar while Tien Hsieh performs an intimate set. She is a recitalist and chamber classical pianist. For tickets and more: columbiatheatre.com.

Sunday:

The Special Olympics Washington Columbia River Regional Basketball Competition hits Kelso this Sunday from 9am to 4pm. Games will be held at both Kelso High School and Coweeman Middle School. Admission is free, with proceeds from concessions and merchandise benefiting Special Olympics. Volunteers are needed; email volunteer@sowa.org for more.

The Southwest Washington Symphony performs their Winter Concert at the Columbia Theatre this Sunday at 3pm. Titled “Once Upon a Tune,” it features music from beloved stories like The Sound of Music, The Little Mermaid, Robin Hood, and others. This concert is free.