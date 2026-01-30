LCC Faculty Association Makes Public Statement on President Matt Seimears Firing—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Lower Columbia College Faculty Association is calling for stability, transparency, and a nationwide search following the LCC Board of Trustees’ decision earlier this week to end President Matt Seimears’ contract without cause.

In their statement, the Faculty Association begins by acknowledging the board’s authority to terminate Dr. Seimears. This comes after the union made a statement at a meeting earlier this month saying they disagreed with the decision to place him on administrative leave. They called this a critical inflection point for the institution and said it is important to restore trust.

The association is urging interim leadership to limit major changes and maintain existing policies while investigations are allowed to be completed. Faculty members also said they want a transparent, nationwide search for the next permanent president and want the board to conduct it through collaboration, accountability, and shared governance.

They also said they want the board to review its actions over the past year to improve decision-making, communication, and oversight.