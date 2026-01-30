Sunday Delays on I-5 in Lewis County for Bridge Inspections—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Toutle Lake Schools Report Districtwide Sickness—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 30, 2026
If you’re driving north early Sunday, expect some delays on I-5 in Lewis County.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will be inspecting the northbound and southbound I-5 Cowlitz River bridge decks just west of Toledo.
Crews will be using rolling slowdowns, with traffic slowing about 10 miles before each bridge to create a gap, giving workers time to safely inspect the bridge decks.
If you are traveling southbound, expect delays between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., starting at State Route 508 at milepost 71 and continuing to near Vader. Then, between 5 and 6 a.m., slowdowns will be in the northbound direction, spanning from Exit 49 for Castle Rock up to near Vader.