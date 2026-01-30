Sunday Delays on I-5 in Lewis County for Bridge Inspections—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you’re driving north early Sunday, expect some delays on I-5 in Lewis County.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will be inspecting the northbound and southbound I-5 Cowlitz River bridge decks just west of Toledo.

Crews will be using rolling slowdowns, with traffic slowing about 10 miles before each bridge to create a gap, giving workers time to safely inspect the bridge decks.

If you are traveling southbound, expect delays between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., starting at State Route 508 at milepost 71 and continuing to near Vader. Then, between 5 and 6 a.m., slowdowns will be in the northbound direction, spanning from Exit 49 for Castle Rock up to near Vader.