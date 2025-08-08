West Longview Homicide Suspect Remains at Large—Klog 100.7 News

The suspect in Tuesday afternoon’s deadly double stabbing in West Longview remains at large.

Police are searching for 51-year-old Alexander Rogers, accused of killing Dawn Peters and critically injuring Andrew Peters at a home on Terumi Lane. Investigators have confirmed the attack was not totally random; Rogers had been to the residence before and knew the victims.

Rogers has a major criminal history and was released from prison last year after serving more than two decades for first-degree burglary and assault, along with second-degree assault, stemming from an August 2002 incident in which he allegedly attacked two people with a machete and stole a vehicle.

Authorities say Rogers may be connected to a partially spray-painted black BMW with Washington license plate BNU8712. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Photos are available on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page.