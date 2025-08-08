Friday:

The Cruzin’ to the Delaware Car Show is Friday from 3 to 8:30 p.m. at Delaware Plaza Assisted Living Community in Longview, with live music, food trucks, prizes, and classic cars and trucks. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Elochoman Marina Street Market in Cathlamet runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 30th Avenue Safeway.

The Columbia River Chamber Music Festival at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview continues through Sunday.

In Woodland, the final Hot Summer Nights & Movies in the Park at Horseshoe Lake begins at 5 p.m., with live music from 6 to 8:30 p.m., followed by the movie “Rumble.”

Saturday:

The Cruise in at the Crossing is at 8 a.m. Saturday at Three Rivers Crossing Mall, featuring a car show, pin-up contest, beard and mullet contest, vendors, and more.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue, and the Clatskanie Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Copes Park with live music and seasonal events.

In Kalama, the Music Healing Many Community Health and Wellness Festival takes place at The Westin Amphitheater from noon to 8 p.m., with free performances from six bands.

The Midsummer Madness and Fairytale Festivities Summer Pop-Up Dark Market is set for 2 to 8 p.m. on the Cowlitz Expo Center fairgrounds lawn, featuring PNW-based vendors, food, activities, and face painting. Admission is free.

Sunday:

The Sunday Market in Castle Rock runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Haircut Express, across from Castle Rock Bakery, and will continue weekly through October.