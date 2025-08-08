Primary Election Results UPDATE—Klog 100.7 News 

After the third day of ballot counting, the matchups for the November 4th general election are taking shape, with the top two candidates in each primary advancing.

In the Longview City Council Position 5 race, Nic Aguirre extended his narrow second-place lead over PJ Peterson, with 2,170 votes to Peterson’s 2,069. Mike Claxton remains in first with 2,484 votes.

For Position 6, Chris Bryant will face Oliver Black, while Position 7 will see Wayne Nichols challenge incumbent Spencer Boudreau.

In the Kelso City Council Position 3 race, incumbent Kimberly Lefebvre and Jackie Collins will move on to the general election.

Voter turnout is now at 25.12%. The next ballot count update is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. The county will certify the election on August 19, followed by certification from the Secretary of State on August 22.