Extreme Heat Watch Sunday & Monday—Klog 100.7 News

An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, with highs expected in the mid-90s both days.
Cowlitz County Family Health Centers will have air-conditioned lobbies open during the heat. RiverCities Transit offers fare-free rides whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Longview and Kelso public libraries are also available as cooling options.
The cities of Longview and Kelso have not announced any city-run cooling centers. For other shelters operated by agencies and nonprofits, call 211.