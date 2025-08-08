For & Against Statements for Kalama Community Building Advisory Vote Ballot Proposition—Klog 100.7 News

Primary election results are still being finalized, but preparations are already underway for the November 4th general election.

The Cowlitz County Auditor is seeking Kalama residents to serve on “For” and “Against” committees for the City of Kalama Community Building Advisory Vote. Each committee can have up to three members, and participants must live in Kalama.

The deadline to volunteer is Monday at 5 p.m. To sign up, email elections@cowlitzwa.gov, call 360-577-3005, or visit the Elections Office in Kelso.