Dayson Glenn Waite: May 6, 2005 – July 28, 2025

KELSO- After a long battle with depression, Dayson Glenn Waite, 20, died by suicide on July 28, 2025.

Though Dayson’s life was short, he made the absolute most out of every minute that he lived it. He chased adventure, whether it was riding the most thrilling rollercoasters, racing his car, or skating as fast as he could around the ice-skating rink.

Dayson’s passion for his interests was unmatched. Those who knew him best can easily recall any of the fired-up discussions he would lead about his favorite media. Dayson was an avid enthusiast of good-bad movies and best enjoyed them while putting together a Lego set. Humor was his highest pleasure, often a deadpan sarcasm to playfully push your buttons or a silly face broken by his infectious laughter when he couldn’t hold it anymore. Dayson had a library of funny cat pictures and fish-eye-lens videos to show at any moment’s notice, if you needed cheering up.

Dayson surrounded himself with all things whimsical. Art and writing were pastimes he enjoyed most often in private, but his adoration for fantasy and science fiction was evident in everything he enjoyed. Dream catchers and colorful video game art were personalized into many of his belongings. In any of his late-night conversations, he would recount opinions of art and life that were deeply philosophical and spiritual. Dayson was a profoundly intelligent individual who considered every facet of life thoughtfully; it was a gift whenever he shared his introspective opinions on existence.

Dayson served two years in the United States Army as a Specialist and spent nine months deployed in Estonia. From basic training all the way up to his active service, he made many close friends and companions of his fellow soldiers and superiors. He will be missed by many who considered him a friend, family, or confidant.

Dayson is survived by his mother Amber Nova (Aaron Leavitt); father Aaron Waite; and his five siblings Aria Waite, Trinity Waite, Sonnet Waite, Embry Waite, and Sky Waite.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 9, 2025 with the Viewing at 11:00am and the Memorial Service at 12:00pm at the Raven Wood Ranch: 116 Ravenwood Rd, Kelso, WA 98626. Lunch will be provided after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Stop Soldier Suicide or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

From your family and friends, Dayson, thank you for sharing the time that you had with us. We hope you have found the peace and comfort you always imparted on the people you loved.