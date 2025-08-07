Suspect in Terumi Lane Homicide Identified—Klog 100.7 News

The suspect and victims in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing near the Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview have been publicly identified.

Longview Police say 51-year-old Alexander Rogers of Longview is wanted for the murder of 64-year-old Dawn Peters and the attempted murder of 73-year-old Andrew Peters, both also from Longview. The stabbing occurred around noon Tuesday on Terumi Lane. Rogers fled the scene and has not yet been located.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds. Photos of Rogers—taken from body camera footage during unrelated contact with him at the Longview Fred Meyer earlier that day—are posted on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police believe he may be traveling in a partially spray-painted black BMW with Washington plates: BNU8712. Authorities say Rogers should be considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, call 911 immediately. He is believed to still be in the Clark or Cowlitz County area.

Police also said Andrew Peters is in more stable condition and recovering in a local hospital after initially being airlifted from the scene.