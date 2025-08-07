Primary Election Results UPDATE—Klog 100.7 News

Ballot counting continued Wednesday in the primary election, and one key race saw a major shift.

In the Longview City Council Position 5 race, Nic Aguirre has now moved into second place, overtaking PJ Peterson. Aguirre had trailed by 29 votes on election night but now holds 1,884 votes to Peterson’s 1,817. Mike Claxton remains in the lead with 2,198 votes.

In the Position 6 race, Chris Bryant and Oliver Black remain the top two candidates. For Position 7, Wayne Nichols and incumbent Spencer Boudreau continue to hold the top spots.

Over in Kelso, incumbent Kimberley Lefebvre and Jackie Collins are advancing in the Position 3 city council race.

Voter turnout has now reached 21.87%. The next ballot update is expected today at 5 p.m.