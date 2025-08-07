Summer Concerts at the Lake—Klog 100.7 News 

Live music returns to the lake this evening with the Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concert Series. Tonight’s free concert features Hair Nation, bringing 80s and 90s rock hits to Lake Sacajawea from 6 to 8 p.m. Food trucks and the Rotary Club of Longview Beer Garden will be on-site, so come hungry and thirsty.

Also tonight, McMenamins Summer Concerts continue at the Westin Amphitheatre next to the Kalama Harbor Lodge, where Mech will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.