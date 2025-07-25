West Kelso & East Longview Power Outage—Klog 100.7 News

St. Helens Man Dies in Hospital After Highway 30 Crash Wednesday—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 25, 2025
Weekend Events 7/25-7/27/2025—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 25, 2025
Over 800 customers lost power this morning in an outage that stretched from the West Cowlitz Way Bridge to the Longview Civic Circle.
The outage began shortly after 7 a.m., and power was restored just after 9 a.m.
According to Alice Dietz, Public Relations and Communications Manager for Cowlitz PUD, the cause was a squirrel that got onto a switch.