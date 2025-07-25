Weekend Events 7/25-7/27/2025—Klog 100.7 News

Friday:

The Cowlitz County Fair runs through Saturday from noon to 11pm. This year’s theme is “A Summer of Decades” — it’s all about nostalgia; with live music and other entertainment, great fair rides, food and vendors, animals, local art, the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo Friday and Saturday at 7pm and more. The fair itself is free admission.

The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy this Friday from 10am to 4pm at the 30th Ave. Safeway.

The Elochoman Marina Street Market is this and every Friday from 3:30–6:30 at the Marina in Cathlamet.

The Rocky Horror Show Live is at Stageworks Northwest this weekend until August 3rd. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30pm and a 2pm Matinee.

Saturday:

The Pollinator Festival is in Cope’s Park in Clatskanie Saturday from 10am–3pm. It’s a FREE, family-friendly celebration of the pollinators that make our gardens and food systems flourish!

Harmony on the River is a music festival happening at the Puget Island Gardens in Cathlamet Saturday from 6 to 10pm. It’s live music by Matt Mitchell Music Co., Simon Lynge and Skamokawa Swamp Opera; plus yard games, a beer garden, and food. It’s free for kids 13 and under, everyone else it’s $40 to get in.

Sunday:

Stone in Love, a Journey Tribute band, is coming to Alder Grove in Castle Rock (437 Growlers Gulch Rd) to raise money to help End Alzheimer’s. Sunday gates at 5pm, the show at 7pm. All ages welcome, and 17 and under are free. All money raised goes to end Alzheimer’s!