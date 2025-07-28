Spirit Lake Highway Work Between Toutle & Kid Valley—Klog 100.7 News

Expect delays on Spirit Lake Highway this morning and into the afternoon due to power pole work.

Crews will be working on three existing poles between Toutle and Kid Valley from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During that time, traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers guiding vehicles through the work zones.

The work locations are at milepost 15.43 near the Toledo Cutoff, milepost 17.3 by the North Fork Toutle River, and milepost 19.27 in Kid Valley.