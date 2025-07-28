Roy Morse Park Light Upgrades—Klog 100.7 News 

Roy Morse Park is getting a lighting upgrade.

The Longview Parks and Recreation Department says crews are currently removing the old field lights and preparing the area for installation of a new lighting system aimed at improving visibility, safety, and extending playtime after dark.

Work will continue through August. New light pole locations will be marked in mid-August, with conduit, wiring, and equipment installation to follow. The new poles are expected to be set in place by late August, with the upgraded system ready for use shortly after.