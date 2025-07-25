St. Helens Man Dies in Hospital After Highway 30 Crash Wednesday—Klog 100.7 News

STORY UPDATED AT 1PM JULY 25:

A St. Helens man has died after a serious three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 30 near Trojan Park.

The Oregon State Police say the crash occurred around 4 p.m. at milepost 39, between Rainier and Goble. Investigators say 90-year-old Gary Thomas of St. Helens was driving eastbound when, for an unknown reason, he crossed into the westbound lane. His vehicle struck a purple Saturn driven by 20-year-old Kyler Rinck of Longview and also a blue Toyota driven by 61-year-old Cori Mack of Rainier.

Thomas and Rinck had to be extricated from their vehicles. Thomas was transported by Life Flight to an area hospital, where he later died due to his injuries. Rinck was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries; there is no update on his condition at this time. Mack was also injured. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about two hours following the wreck.