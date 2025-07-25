A father and his child were rescued late Wednesday evening after becoming trapped while trying to climb out of the Ape Cave near Cougar using its skylight feature.

According to the Volcano Rescue Team, the pair became stuck on a vertical rock face and were unable to continue either up or down. “The father was able to reach a safe ledge. However, the child, who had climbed higher, was experiencing fatigue and struggling to maintain their hold,” the team said in a statement.

By the time rescuers arrived, bystanders had managed to wedge a log down from the top and position it below the child to keep him from falling. Using a rope system, the rescue team safely lowered the child and then secured and brought the father down as well.