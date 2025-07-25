Fishers Lane Work Happening Next Week—Klog 100.7 News

Traffic disruptions will continue on Fishers Lane next week as construction work resumes. The City of Longview says a portion of westbound Fishers Lane will be closed Monday through Friday for a pipe abandonment project.

The closure will again affect the stretch between West Side Highway and Long Avenue, with a detour in place. In addition, drivers will not be able to turn left from Fishers Lane onto West Side Highway during the work.

While construction pauses over the weekend, the traffic signal at Fishers Lane and West Side Highway will operate on a fixed-time cycle, meaning it will stay on a set timer regardless of traffic flow. Normally, the light adjusts based on vehicle sensors.